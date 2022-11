Tipperary County Council has received 779 anti-social behaviour complaints so far this year in relation to local authority tenants.

The Clonmel area had the most complaints with 185 followed by 179 in Templemore – Thurles.

146 complaints were lodged in Carrick on Suir during the first nine months of the year while Cashel – Tipperary had 132. Nenagh had 80 while Cahir had 57.

Up to the end of September 632 had been dealt with while the remaining 147 were still being investigated.