636 approved applicants on Clonmel Borough District housing list

There are currently 19 vacant social homes in Clonmel but only 2 available to let.

That’s according to the latest figures from Tipperary County Council which also shows there are 636 approved applicants on the District’s waiting list.

In the Clonmel Borough District there are 17 local authority homes that require minor repairs at present.

This means that only two of the 19 vacant properties are up to the standard required to house people on the social housing waiting list in the area.

Clonmel Town has the highest number of people in the area waiting at 557 followed by Ballyclerihan at 27.

At a recent meeting of the district councillor Siobhán Ambrose said it was a positive that 17 homes would be coming on stream soon, however District Manager Sinead Carr pointed out that while there are no major refurbs needed the minor works do take time.

She said the reason for the differentiation is so the council and department can determine who is responsible for the works.

Members were told that minor repairs can take anything from 4 to 8 weeks depending on the work required.