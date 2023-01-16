There were 48 social housing offers refused in Tipperary last year.

Nationally in 2022 1,500 applicants turned down offers of a local authority home.

The figure for 2022 shows an increase in the number of refusals in the premier county on 2021 from 28 up to 48.

However, this is still significantly lower than 2020 where there was 110.

Overall over the last four years , from 2019, there have been 256 refusals in the county, while nationally there were over 7,000.

Tipperary also saw three suspensions last year which equals the 2021 figure.

This means that an applicant is suspended from the social housing waiting list for a period of time after refusing more than one offer.

In the last four years a total of 16 applicants have been suspended, with the highest level of suspension happening in 2020 at 6.

Dublin has the highest proportion of applicants declining an offer, followed by Kildare and then Louth.