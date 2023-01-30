41 adults in Emergency Accommodation in Tipperary last month

The latest data looks at local authority managed accommodation during the week of the 19th-25th of December.

Tipperary falls into the South Eastern Region which includes Wexford, Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny and had a total of 231 people without a home in the lead up to Christmas.

Tipp had the second lowest figure in the Region with Carlow just behind on 32, while Waterford had the highest at 74.

In the South East there were 14 homeless families over that period.

The national homelessness figure for December came in at 11,632 including 3,442 children.