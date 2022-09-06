17 houses planned for North Tipp

Proposals for a housing development in a North Tipp village are currently being examined by planning officials.

Doncarrig Ltd – which has its registered offices at Newtown, Nenagh – is the company behind the application.

They are seeking planning permission for 17 dwellings on a near one hectare site at Ballycommon.

These would consist of ten two-storey detached houses, 4 semi-detached houses, one detached bungalow and two semi-detached bungalows.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by October 20th.