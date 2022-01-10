15% jump in Tipp house prices in 2021

The average price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary rose by 15 percent last year.

The Real Estate Alliance’s latest survey also reveals an almost 28 percent increase in one Tipperary town.

In analysing the current state of the property market, the REA focuses its survey on the sale of a three-bed semi, which is seen as Ireland’s typical stock home.

In Tipperary, the average price last month was almost €202,000 – up 15 percent on the December 2020 average of just over €175,000.

Nenagh house prices rose by almost 28 percent during the year to an average of €230,000 last month.

In Clonmel, the annual rise was 15 percent, while it was nine percent in Newport and seven percent in Roscrea.

The survey did find that house price growth slowed slightly in the final quarter of 2021, but supply is still seen as very limited across the county.

The Real Estate Alliance expects prices to rise by a further six percent during this year.