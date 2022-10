The percentage of homes in Tipperary with an A Building Energy Rating is one of the lowest in the country.

At 3% for the Premier County just Leitrim has a lower figure according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

11% of the almost 33,000 dwellings in Tipp have the lowest rating of G which means it costs significantly more to heat the property.

Only Roscommon and Leitrim fare worse at 12%.