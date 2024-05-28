Housing the big issue in Roscrea according to local election candidate

There’s been no housing development in the town of Roscrea worth speaking of in the last five years according to a local election candidate.

Breandán Ó’Conchúir is running for the Sinn Féin party in the Roscrea-Templemore LEA.

He says housing is the key issue being raised during his experience canvassing with issues being raised in relation to housing in the town of Roscrea and surrounding rural areas.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Breandán says the housing crisis needs to be treated like the emergency it is:

“Housing is the big one. The lack of housing to either buy or rent or social housing.

“If you take Roscrea, there’s been no development in the town worth speaking of within the term of the next council. At the same time you have about 200 empty homes in the town.

“Then you go out to the rural area and people are frustrated that a lot of young people are finding it very hard to stay in their home place.

“There’s also a lot of people giving out that they can’t get planning even if they have a site or if they move into an area. they’ve no hope.”