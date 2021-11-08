Host of interactive activities for Tipperary Festival of Science

Tipperary Festival of Science gets underway today with a week of activities for primary and secondary level students, as well as the general public.

Organised by Mary Immaculate College, in collaboration with TUS Thurles, the schedule includes over 70 design & make, engineering workshops.

The festival aims to get children and their families engaging with STEM subjects through interactive hands-on activities.

Founder and Organiser of the Festival, Dr Maeve Liston, says they aim to get people of all ages involved with some of their events.

“We are delighted to be back again this year with the Tipperary Festival of Science. We decided to go bigger and better this year, providing a substantial number of online hands-on and interactive webinars and workshops to schools, especially after several challenging school terms due to COVID restrictions.

“Along with these activities in the schools we have a large number of free, interesting online events for the general public. So we have events like ‘How superheroes of Star Wars inspire our future science’, we have events on sustainability and promoting biodiversity, the science of vegan food, and also promoting astronomy.”

For more information, check out the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TipperaryFestivalofScience or Twitter https://twitter.com/ScienceTipp