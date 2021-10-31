Homelessness on the rise in Tipperary

There are 39 adults in emergency accommodation in Tipperary according to latest figures, an increase of seven in the space of a month.

The increase is broadly in line with a national increase of 3.2 percent in homelessness at the end of September.

There were 8,475 people in emergency accommodation at that time, up by 263 on the August total.

It is however a decrease of 2.1 percent on the figure for September last year.

A total of 2,344 children are homeless, including 34 in the South East region which includes Tipperary.