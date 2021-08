There are 28 adults accessing emergency accommodation in Tipperary, according to latest stats from the Department of Housing.

The figure for the end of July is unchanged on the previous month, but down from 33 in July of last year.

There are also 31 children in emergency accommodation in the South-East region, which includes Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford and Wexford.

Nationally, the number of people who are homeless rose to 8.132.

Dublin accounts for about 70 percent of that total.