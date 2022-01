The number of people in emergency accommodation in Tipperary has risen by almost 50 percent in the space of a year.

Latest Department of Housing figures show there were 47 homeless adults in the county at the end of November – compared to 32 in the same month of 2020.

Nationally, there were 9,099 people in emergency accomodation across the country in November – a rise of seven percent in the space of 12 months.

Almost 6,500 people are homeless in Dublin alone.