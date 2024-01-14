Hillwalkers encouraged to put safety first while out and about

Don’t be afraid to call for help if you run into difficulty while hillwalking in Tipperary.

That’s the message from Tipperary Gardaí who are also stressing the need to take basic safety precautions before heading out.

They are advising those who are venturing out for the first time to choose a location which is likely to have people around and is not too challenging for the novice walker.

Sgt Carol O’Leary from Cahir Garda Station says while the Galtees or Knockmealdowns can look enticing safety should always be a priority.

She says if you find yourself lost or its getting dark while still on the mountain contact the emergency services.

“This time of year we would see an increase in people inspired with the New Year to head up to the mountains. So we would encourage people to take some time to prepare themselves so that they don’t get into difficulty. Most importantly decide where you are going and how long it should take you to ensure you are off the hills before dark.

Sgt O’Leary is also advising those taking up hillwalking in Tipperary for the New Year to be realistic.

“Initially if people are starting out at this time of year go to areas that you know or that are familiar and that are well marked. Don’t take off up Galtymore if you’ve never been up there before.

“Wear clothing that is suitable and most important tell someone that you’re going and when you should be back. And if you’re on the mountain and realise this isn’t going well and you’re not going to make it down we would urge people to ask for help as soon as you realise you’re in danger.”