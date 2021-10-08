‘High risk’ Covid-19 status at UHL prompts unvaccinated staff redeployment

Management at University Hospital Limerick say all clinical areas of the hospital have been designated ‘high risk’ due to the scale of a Covid-19 outbreak there.

Earlier this week, visiting restrictions were re-introduced on all wards, and current HSE data shows there are 43 patients with Covid-19 there – the highest total in any Irish hospital.

UL Hospitals Group has informed Tipp FM that, in line with national guidance, staff working in this ‘high risk’ setting are being asked to confirm their vaccination status.

Under such guidelines, unvaccinated staff are being redeployed out of high risk areas in the interest of patient and staff safety.