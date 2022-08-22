Work to start on new block at UHL in October

A new 96 bed block for University Hospital Limerick will begin construction this year.

The HSE has confirmed that building of the block on the Dooradoyle grounds at the hospital which services North Tipp will get underway in October.

On the 26th May the Minister for Health confirmed that €4.5 million had been allocated for the 96 bed block at UHL under the Health Capital Plan for 2022.

The project will begin construction by early October and take approximately 24 months meaning that it should be built by September 2024.

The expected cost is around €90 million and Sisk have been appointed as the building contractors for the development.

This build will comprise of a new 4-storey, 96 single bed, acute inpatient ward block extension located above the existing 2 storey above ground Renal & Emergency Department.

Many local representatives have been campaigning for more beds at the hospital, emphasising concern over the inadequate bed capacity at the facility.

In 2020 a 60 bed block was added, and during the pandemic 38 new beds were provided meaning that after this latest build at the site the total number of new beds will increase to 194.