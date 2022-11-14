Warm tributes paid to Vicky Phelan

The Taoiseach has described Vicky Phelan as a courageous woman who stood up against the system in the public interest.

The cervical cancer campaigner has died at the age of 48.

She raised awareness of the Cervical Check scandal in 2018, when she refused to sign a confidentiality agreement in a court settlement against an American test lab.

Vicky’s work led to public inquiries, which was led by Public Health specialist Dr Gabriel Scally in 2018 and 2019.

Deputy Alan Kelly got to know the Mooncoin native well in recent years and spoke of her personality on Tipp Today earlier.

“Extremely funny, very witty. What you see is what you got with Vicky and that’s I think why we got on so well.

“She was very resilient – a huge amount of energy. The amount of people she helped and no one will ever know Fran, no one will ever know.

“She was very loyal, very dedicated to her family and she was a great friend.”