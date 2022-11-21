Volunteers sought for Nenagh Hospital project

Nenagh Hospital is looking for new Patient Advocacy Liaison Service (PALS) volunteers.

PALS volunteers are ambassadors and crucial element of UL Hospitals Group’s efforts to improve care standards and patient experience.

The role involves welcoming patients and visitors, assisting with way-finding and general queries, and helping people to give feedback on their experience of hospital service.

The service is looking to hear from people who would be available to volunteer either in Ennis or Nenagh Hospitals, for a minimum of three hours per week during the mornings between 8.30am-12.30pm.

Anyone can volunteer provided they are 18 or older, and no qualifications are needed.

Virginia O’Dowd, a former local public representative says that getting involved as a PALS volunteer in Nenagh Hospital has been hugely rewarding.

“I think a lot of people we are able to do this. We don’t need huge training to be able to show a friendly smile, ask if we can help, chat and put patients at ease. All these are very reassuring and simple things that make such a huge difference to the hospital experience, even the smallest act of kindness is very significant.”