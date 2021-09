A further easing of restrictions at University Maternity Hospital Limerick takes effect today.

Scheduled visiting slots for partners accessing the postnatal wards at the Ennis Road hospital are being increased from 45 minutes to two hours.

The slots will be offered to nominated partners from 2-4pm and 6-8pm daily.

UL Hospitals Group says it acknowledges that such restrictions, while necessary, have been difficult for maternity service users and their loved ones.