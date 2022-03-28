Visiting restrictions remain in place at Clonmel hospital

Management at Tipperary University Hospital are reminding the public of ongoing visiting restrictions at the hospital.

The outbreak management team is monitoring the situation daily but as of now the restrictions will be in place until April 6th.

Some exceptions are being made for visiting – these include end of life patients, critically ill patients, the maternity department and Special Care Baby unit while one parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit.

Visiting may be further suspended during periods of outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.