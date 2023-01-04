Visiting restrictions in place at TUH and UHL

Visiting restrictions come into effect today at Tipperary University Hospital.

This is due to the high number of patients with Flu and Covid19 and a number of ongoing outbreaks at the Clonmel facility.

As a result all visiting is suspended until Monday 16th January.

There are some exceptions – these include end of life and critically ill patients.

One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time while there are no changes to the current arrangement for the Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit.

Meanwhile management at University Hospital Limerick has announced further significant reductions in outpatient clinics today as the hospital prioritises care for inpatients and patients attending the Emergency Department.

Patients affected by the cancellations are being contacted directly.

In addition all visiting to UHL – which serves North Tipp – has been restricted with exceptions for parents visiting children in hospital, people assisting confused patients and people visiting patients who are critically ill.