Visiting restrictions lifted at Tipperary University Hospital

Visiting at the Clonmel hospital is now permitted between 2pm – 4pm and 6.30pm – 8.30pm each day.

No visiting is allowed outside of these hours unless in exceptional circumstances by prior arrangement with the ward/department manager.

Patients in all ward areas are permitted visitors.

Two visitors permitted at each bedside (in the event that a third visitors comes to the patient’s bedside earlier visitors are requested to leave)

Members of the public who are unwell are asked not to visit patients.

Visits should be short – approximately an hour but should be appropriate to the needs of the patient.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Children should not visit the hospital unless in exceptional circumstances and by prior approval of the ward/department manager.

Visiting to the Paediatric Unit

1 parent/guardian/nominated person at a time may visit.

Visiting to the Paediatric ward is permitted outside of the times outlined above.

No children are allowed to visit except in exceptional circumstances as approved by the ward manager.

Visiting to Maternity Service

Partners/nominated support person can attend the labour ward with the woman either via the front door or ED.

The partner/nominated support person must wear a face mask at all times. If wearing a facemask is not practical, they should wear a visor that extends from above the eyes to below the chin and from ear to ear.

As per National Guidelines, the partner/nominated support person can be with the woman from 8-9 pm. In the event of a woman laboring into the evening/night/overnight, the partner/support person can be present if desired.

There is not an option for the partner/nominated support person to swop with another person.

Partners/nominated support persons are facilitated at the booking scan, anomaly scan, or any other visit that may involve communication of particular emotional significance.

Partners/nominated support persons are welcome to attend the booking appointment but due to space restrictions are requested limit the visit following the scan.

SCBU

Visiting in the special care baby unit is facilitated for the mother and partner/nominated support person only.