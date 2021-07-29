Visiting restrictions eased at UHL and Nenagh Hospital

UL Hospitals Group has announced its first major relaxation of visitor restrictions, including at UHL and Nenagh Hospital.

The move will see scheduled, timed visiting slots opened for inpatients and their visitors.

Routine visits have been cancelled, outside of exceptional circumstances, since March of last year.

However, management at UL Hospitals Group say they’re pleased to announce the phased withdrawal of that measure.

Timed visiting slots are being opened up for hospital inpatients only – at UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and Croom.

The rules allow one visitor per patient during designated visiting hours, while visitors will have to abide by public health measures and be temperature checked on entry.

Visitors remain banned at the A&E, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister will be in Nenagh this afternoon as part of a tour of Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Stephen Donnelly will be given a walk through the Abbey Court Hotel facility at around 3pm, as part of a tour organised by the Department of Health.