Visiting restrictions eased at TUH

Current visiting restrictions at Tipperary University Hospital will be lifted with effect from today.

Following a review by the hospital outbreak committee, management at TUH has announced that visiting will resume with some limitations.

Visiting will be permitted between 2pm and 4pm and between 6.30pm and 8pm, with one visitor per patient as a protective measure.

Visitors will also be required to complete a Covid-19 Risk Assessment form at the front door, with the suggested visit length being an hour or based on the patient’s needs.

Only under exceptional circumstances should children visit the hospital, and only with the approval of the ward or department manager.