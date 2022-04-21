Virtual Dementia Café taking place this evening

The April meeting of the Nenagh and Ballina/Killaloe Dementia Café is taking place today.

A dementia café is a once-monthly meeting for anyone who is affected by dementia, people living with it, their families, friends and people interested in supporting a dementia inclusive community.

It will be held virtually and Pat Bracken of Tipperary County Libraries is the Guest Speaker for the event which starts at 7pm.

You’ll get a chance to take a trip down memory lane as Pat discusses his collection of digital images from the early 1900’s to present day depicting life in Tipperary.

This event will be hosted online via Zoom by Silver Arch Family Resource Centre in Nenagh, with the support of Age Friendly Tipperary, Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and the Irish Dementia Café Network.

To register email [email protected].