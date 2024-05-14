Union far from happy with lack of consultation on Nenagh CNU

A union representative says there has been a lot of misinformation relating to HSE plans to use the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh to ease pressure on University Hospital Limerick.

The 50 bed facility had originally been earmarked for use by residents of St Conlon’s Nursing Home in the town – however this has now been put on the back burner.

The lack of communication has been a major issue for staff and residents at the home.

Mark Quinn from SIPTU told Tipp Today earlier that the only discussion they’ve had with the HSE was after the decision had been made.

“A lot of misinformation has been floating around the Mid-West region. The fact of the matter is we have had no real engagement. The REO advised the trade unions at that meeting that we had that her decision was made and it was not for changing.

“What is a consultation worth doing when you have a situation in place where you the Regional Executive Officer is not changing her decision?”