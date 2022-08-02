Unexpected leave causes Injury Unit at Nenagh to close again tomorrow

Unexpected leave will see the Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital close once again tomorrow.

These closures have been happening regularly since the 21st of July with the Unit due to re-open on Thursday morning from 8am to 8pm.

The UL Hospital group is advising people who require treatment tomorrow to attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital.

Those with minor injuries are asked not to attend the Emergency Department at UHL.

No other services are impacted by the closure.