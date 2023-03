UHL is the worst affected facility for patients on trolleys today despite a new overcrowding record being reached at Cork University Hospital.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization.

Nationally, 635 hospital patients are waiting on trolleys, with over 90 of those patients in Cork.

University Hospital Limerick is agian on top with 99.

Meanwhile Tipperary University Hospital has 12 and Nenagh has recorded none.