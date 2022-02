Once again there are over 100 people without a bed between the two main hospitals serving the Premier County.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation University Hospital Limerick and Tipperary University Hospital account for 20% of patients being cared for on trolleys at facilities across the country today.

UHL – which covers north Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 88 patients without a bed while TUH in Clonmel has 13.

In all there are 494 people in a similar situation today.