UHL trolley numbers by far the highest in the country

The number of people without a bed at the main hospital serving North Tipperary has exceeded 100 again.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is today reporting a total of 599 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

118 of these are at University Hospital Limerick making it by far the most overcrowded medical facility nationally.

It’s more than twice as busy at the next in line which is CUH in Cork which has 50 patients without a bed according to the nursing union.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 9 people being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department while there are no overcrowding issues reported at Nenagh Hospital today.