UHL trolley figures remain high

562 people who have been admitted to Irish hospitals are without a bed today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 404 are waiting in the Emergency Department while 158 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

115 of these are at University Hospital Limerick making it by far the most overcrowded facility in the country followed by CUH in Cork with 62.

The nursing union is reporting 4 people without a bed at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel while there are no overcrowding issues in Nenagh Hospital today.