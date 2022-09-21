UHL overcrowding crisis to be discussed by Oireachtas Health Committee

The situation at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Limerick will be discussed by an Oireachtas Committee this morning.

Nursing unions and Tipperary politicians have been highlighting the chronic issues at the hospital for a number of years.

The Joint Committee on Health will meet in Leinster House in the coming hours to discuss the serious issues raised in a HIQA report into the Emergency Department at UHL which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

The Committee will hear submissions from representatives from the Health Service Executive.

Cathaoirleach Deputy Sean Crowe says this meeting will give the Committee an opportunity to get first-hand reaction from the HSE and explore the serious shortcomings that were revealed in the report published in June by the Health, Information and Quality Authority.

The report brought to light chronic overcrowding and said that significant nurse and bed shortages at UHL’s ED was putting patients at risk of harm, as well as compromising their dignity and confidentiality.

The Dooradoyle hospital is one of the most overcrowded in the country on a regular basis.

The meeting gets underway at 9.30 this morning in Leinster House.