UHL once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country

Once again there are more than 100 patients have been left without beds at University Hospital Limerick today.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 111 people who have been admitted to the hospital covering North Tipp, Clare and Limerick are being cared for on trolleys.

That’s a drop of two from yesterday but UHL is still by far the most overcrowded hospital in the country ahead of Cork University Hospital which has 65 patients without a bed.

The figures come as Nenagh Councillor Seamie Morris has repeated his call for an investigation into safety concerns at the hospital.

Staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are dealing with 5 patients on trolleys while there are 2 people without a bed at Nenagh General.