Once again UHL is the most overcrowded hospital in the country

University Hospital Limerick does not have enough beds for 58 people who have been admitted to the facility today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are currently 316 patients being cared for on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

UHL – which caters for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is again the most overcrowded in the country.

38 patients are being cared for around the Emergency Department with a further 20 in already full wards.

Neither Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel or Nenagh General Hospital report patients without a bed today.