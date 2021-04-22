UHL move to ease Covid enforced maternity restrictions

The first steps have been taken to ease Covid-19 restrictions at the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

UL Hospitals Group has announced that a nominated partner can be present for anomaly scans from this week, while they will also be able to visit the neonatal unit from 4.30-6.30 in the evening from next Monday.

45-minute visiting slots for partners on the hospital’s postnatal wards are being assessed with a view to starting them on May 10th.

Birthing partners will also continue to be supported in attending the Labour Ward and Theatre.