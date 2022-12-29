TUH services under pressure for third day in a row

Tipperary University Hospital services are under extreme pressure for a third day in a row.

Due to the large volumes of patients in the hospital with respiratory infections the ED is overcrowded.

Patients who are presenting with non –urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times with people asked to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

However, if someone is seriously injured, ill or are worried that their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

The management at TUH apologises for any inconvenience caused.