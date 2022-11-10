TUH asking people to only attend in case of genuine emergency

Tipperary University Hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They are currently experiencing overcrowding and advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc be consulted in the first instance.

The ED has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting, however, if someone is seriously injured, ill or worried for their life they should attend and will be treated as a priority.

The management at TUH apologises for any inconvenience caused.