Tipperary University Hospital to receive €75 million in funding

It has been announced that Tipperary University Hospital is to receive €75 million in funding.

The news was confirmed by local TD Jackie Cahill who has welcomed the allocation for the hospital in Clonmel towards investment in the medical, paediatric and maternity wards at the facility.

This is going to allow the 68 beds in each of these wards to be replaced- something Deputy Cahill said was ‘badly needed’.

He thanked those involved in getting it over the line

“This €75 Million will bring the hospital up to the best, modern standards for both staff and patients alike…

I want to thank the Fianna Fáil Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. I want to thank the management of Tipperary University Hospital and the management of the HSE for this massive vote of confidence in healthcare in Tipperary…

It’s going to ensure top-class healthcare facilities for the people of Tipperary and surrounding counties.”

Deputy Jackie Cahill said that it will go towards equipment in the hospital, bringing furniture, devises and machines up to a state-of-the-art standard.

He told Tipp FM that

“This will greatly increase the patients’ experience, care and comfort in the hospital, as well as working conditions for staff.”