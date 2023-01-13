Tipperary TD calls on Health Minister to resign

The Minister for Health has zero solutions to offer to deal with the crisis facing hospitals around the country.

The leader of the Rural Independent group of TDs’ and Tipp TD Mattie McGrath says the current crisis facing hospitals is a glaring illustration that Stephen Donnelly is no longer fit to be the minister in charge.

Deputy McGrath says the Minister is guilty of an appalling failure of political leadership and has no other option but to resign:

“He keeps telling us about investment and recruitment but I am wondering now is the vast majority of recruitment going into pen pushers and management and we are being stripped of frontline nurses and doctors and carers who are looking after people on the front line.”

“I am calling on Minister Donnelly to vacate his position as Minister for Health, he has been an utter failure since taking over and I have absolutely zero confidence in him, as have staff and different layers in management and the frontline especially in the HSE and the hospitals.”