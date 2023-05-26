The Tipperary Sight-Savers bus is to continue operating

Last month the service was trialled when 10 patients travelled from the county to Derry in Northern Ireland to avail of operations under the Cross Border Directive.

The project was spearheaded Commissioner of Oaths John O’Heney who said a lot of planning went into the first visit including a number of clinics in the locality.

There are now plans for a second trip to Belfast with clinics organised for June 15th in Pallas Green and Cashel and on the 16th of June in Tipp Town.

John told Tipp FM what people can expect from these clinics.

“The purpose of those clinics is for people to come they can discuss what they need done, what procedures the feel they need done, they can bring referral letter from their Doctor, or GP to the clinics and they can get booked in then for procedures then based on the different criteria that they might require so it kind of puts people at ease, it gives them a chance to speak and to ask questions.”

“It is hoped to perhaps expand further into Tipperary with these clinics as time progresses down to what people need I suppose and where exactly they are coming from in the area, so it is a fantastic service o have up and running.”