Tipperary Mental Health Week launched

It will run this year from the 10th to the 14th of October across the county.

The committee is made up of community and statutory agencies, who recognise and value the importance of people minding their mental health and hope to spread that messages over the week.

One of the main events is a talk on Mental Health by Tipp’s John Lonergan, who was Governor of Mountjoy Prison for over 22 years, in two locations across the county.

The first talk will talk place on World Mental Day Monday 10th October is at 7.00pm in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh and the second talk will take place in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel on Thursday 13th October at 10.30am.