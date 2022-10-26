Tipperary families crying out for access to child psychiatric services

The pressing need to recruit a consultant psychiatrist for children and adolescents with intellectual disabilities in Tipperary has been raised in the Seanad this morning.

It follows the retirement of the previous consultant which has left many across the county without access to vital services.

Senator Garret Ahearn says children in need of psychiatric assessment are waiting indefinitely and crying out for services.

Addressing the Seanad this morning he read from a letter from one Clonmel mother.

“She says ‘Our home is now and has been at complete crisis point for a long time which ye are well aware of since out last emergency professionals meeting a number of months ago.

“Simply put the demands are too high and the professional expertise is non-existent which is contributing to the bleakness of the present and future of our beautiful boy and family.

“We have no support – we are total burnout – and its falling on deaf ears.”

Frank Feighan – Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health – informed Senator Ahearn that interviews were carried out recently for the post.

“A candidate has been offered the position and the HSE are working through the recruitment process for a start date to be finalised.

“South East Community Healthcare continues to liaise with national colleagues to secure funding for the multi-disciplinary staff required to populate the adult and CAMHS teams.

“CHO5 are endeavouring to populate this team at the earliest opportunity which is a priority for the South East Community Healthcare senior management team.”