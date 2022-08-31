Tipperary carer says Government needs to deliver on promises

A Tipperary mother who is a full time carer says parents are afraid to speak out against the poor services.

Noelle Darmody from Ardfinnan has two non-verbal autistic sons who require 24/7 care, something she says is made more difficult by the ‘insultingly’ low rate of carers allowance.

She says that many parents in her position are fearful of speaking out in case they are penalised and lose supports.

Along with Family Carers Ireland, she is calling on the Government to reflect their commitment to carers in this year’s budget both in policy and financially, stating that there should be a scheme in place that allows them to reclaim some of the costs the associated with caring.

Speaking to Tipp Today Noelle highlighted some of the hidden costs that many people don’t see.

“I buy one uniform for my daughter going back to school, I buy 10 for John and 10 for Neil – they go through 2 uniforms a day, that’s 10 a week they don’t understand not to spill their drinks so these are like small additional costs. I am aware that the Government has a back to school scheme, I don’t qualify for that as a carer.”

She says that her eldest son Neil, who is almost 10, is on the psychiatry assessment list for 2 years now and they were recently informed he would be on it ‘indefinitely’ despite him self-harming regularly.

Noelle says the system is not fit for purpose and services are needed in people’s local areas, not up in Dublin.

“To come back to parents and to tell them we’re doing a wonderful job, you’re not doing a wonderful job and it really needs to change and parents are afraid to speak out in case they are further penalised for services. Neither of my boys are receiving anything at the minute… you’re asking parents to pay thousands.”