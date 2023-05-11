Tipperary business among those issued with closure orders by FSAI

A Tipperary outlet was among three food businesses that were shut down by the FSAI last month.

Inspectors found food past its use by date, no electricity on a premises, a broken boiler, food stored at unsafe temperatures including chicken at 11 degrees and garlic mayonnaise at 12 degrees, and no hot water for hand washing.

The businesses included Meagher’s Daybreak on Kerry Street in Fethard which had its deli area closed for a day.

An inspection found that the deli area was unclean while there was also a failure to maintain the “cold-chain”.

The other businesses were in Limerick and Meath.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the enforcement orders represent a clear disregard for compliance with food legislation, which is in place to protect consumers.