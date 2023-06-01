Tipperary blood donors called on to help as supply dwindles

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is seeking the public’s support as most blood groups have fallen to just 3 days in recent weeks.

The aim is to have 7 days stock at all times which means getting an additional 2,000 donations over the next 5 weeks.

Today there is a clinic in Clonmel at the Hotel Minella , as well as up North at Scouts Hall in Nenagh.

Further clinics are taking place next Tuesday in Cahir, in Tipp Town from Tuesday to Thursday, with more scheduled across the month.

Today – Hotel Minella, Coleville Road, Clonmel 2:45pm – 5:00pm, 6:45pm – 9:00pm

6th June 2023 – Cahir House Hotel, Cahir 3:45pm – 8:00pm

6th ,7th & 8th June 2023 – Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary Town 3:45pm – 8:00pm

1st June & 11th June – Scouts Hall Ashe Road, Nenagh