Tipp solicitor says focus should be on putting proper mental health service in place

A ‘significant number’ of High Court cases are likely to be taken over the Kerry mental health controversy.

It’s believed many of those affected could sue the HSE for medical negligence.

A review found 46 children were ‘significantly harmed’ after being prescribed inappropriate medication by a junior doctor.

Cashel based Medical negligence solicitor, Cian O’Carroll, says financial compensation isn’t the main issue.

“Where harm has been caused compensation arises – but the focus shouldn’t really be on compensation.

The Tánaiste should be far more concerned about putting in place an adequate mental health service for children and adolescents in Kerry and across Ireland.”