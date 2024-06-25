Tipp schoolgirl continues Dáil protest

A 13 year old autism campaigner from Tipperary has held another protest outside Government Buildings this morning.

Cara Darmody travelled up from Ardfinnan calling on the Coalition to speed up autism assessments.

She played some football with her dad Mark to keep herself occupied this morning.

The schoolgirl has vowed to protest every week until the next General Election.

“I met Simon Harris last week and he told me a lot of things. He’s told me he’s going to meet me again in three weeks’ time so I’m going to protest every week until I get what I want because the HSE is breaking the assessments and needs law and its totally wrong and needs to change.”