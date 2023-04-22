Tipp resident appointed Chief Director of Nursing & Midwifery at ULHG

A Tipperary resident has been appointed as the Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery with the UL Hospitals Group.

Limerickman Declan McNamara succeeds Margaret Gleeson, who retired in 2022.

He brings the experience of several years of senior nurse management in the Group over the past two decades.

Among the most notable healthcare projects he has led was the opening of the new Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick in 2017.

Declan and his family live in Ballina, Killaloe.

He is a keen runner and footballer and currently coaches the Lough Derg Junior football team.