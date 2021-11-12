Tipp pharmacist says demand outstripping supply of flu jabs

There has been an increase in demand for the flu jab across Tipperary, but also a shortfall in supply.

Fethard pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan told Tipp FM that flu season is well underway and that there have been a lot of appointments, particularly from the vulnerable.

He added however that getting the vaccines has been challenging, but he’s hopeful this will improve this week.

“Availability is very poor, so our suppliers, which are from the HSE, only supply us every two weeks, so we’re ordering maybe 300 vaccines and we might get 40.

“Now, I think this week coming, deliveries are much better, so hopefully from this week on, we’ll see a much bigger delivery of vaccines into pharmacies and GPs.”

He added that demand this year is higher than last year, as there was no flu in 2020, but they are already seeing a spike in cases.