Tipp people urged to become aware of signs of COPD

Over 1,185 people from Tipperary were admitted to hospital due to COPD between 2019 and 2021.

That is according to figures released by the National Health Care Quality Reporting System on World COPD Day

COPD Support Ireland is now urging Tipperary people to get to know the “ABC” of this illness with 380,000 sufferers nationally.

It is believed approximately 270,000 of these are unaware they may have this lung condition and people are encouraged to become aware of the signs.

If you are over 35, have ongoing symptoms of breathlessness and a persistent cough, then you should visit your GP.