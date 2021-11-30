Tipp Nursing Home manager highlights concerns about future of Irish elderly care

The Director of a Tipperary nursing home has highlighted her deep concerns about the future of care for older people in Ireland.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Sandra Farrell of Patterson’s Nursing Home in Roscrea said Ireland is “light years away” from the step-down services available in many other developed countries.

She also says that developing smaller nursing homes has become increasingly expensive, with banks focusing on larger facilities.

Sandra says a rethink is needed on elderly care.

“Unfortunately we have Home Care and we have Long Term Care and we have nothing in between.

“The majority of residents that come into nursing homes – if they had a step down option available they would not be going into a big facility.

“Unfortunately as well the way planning has gone – and the banks – because we have been involved with the banking a well trying to build a different type model of nursing home. But they’re only interested in these big international companies coming in. The funding the bank would give is for a minimum 100 bed nursing home.”